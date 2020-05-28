‘Do you want to be that guy?’ Beenie Man Verzuz merch coming tomorrow

‘Do you want to be that guy?’ Beenie Man Verzuz merch coming tomorrowThursday, May 28, 2020
Hot on the heels of his Buzz-worthy showing during the Verzuz clash with Bounty Killer last Saturday, Beenie Man is quickly moving to capitalise on the resultant euphoria.
The self-proclaimed ‘King of the Dancehall’ will launch related merchandise at noon this Friday, May 29.
The #BeenieManVerzuzMerch consists primarily of shirts and a hat design.
We’re willing to take bets the bestseller will be the “Do you want to be that guy?” shirt design, available in three colours and referencing his exchange with the police mid-clash which has since gone viral.
And it wouldn’t be Beenie Man merch without his iconic “Di Girls Dem Sugar” making its way onto designs, along with a couple “Team Beenie” and other Afrocentric designs.
The response to the launch has been overwhelmingly positive on social media, with some fans going as far as to put in requests for other designs.
One Instagram user asked for a shirt that says “Seriously?!” referring to his repeated use of the expression during the musical clash. We’re not sure if this will be a last-minute production push or if it was omitted in the social media push but the ‘King’ replied to say it would also be available at launch.
People interested in seeing what will be available can check out his Instagram page or the @beeniemanmerch account.
The Verzuz clash saw roughly 400 thousand tune in to the page’s live stream, not accounting for restreams on other accounts and platforms.
The one and a half hour battle saw the two dancehall icon’s going back and forth in a friendly rivalry, pulling from their extensive catalogues of hits, tricks and quips.
