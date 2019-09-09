Doctor Sleep: ‘The Shining’ sequel no one saw coming but horror needed

Warner Brothers Studios are seemingly on a roll with Doctor Sleep, as horror fans are psyched for the upcoming sequel to the cult classic The Shining.

After the second and final trailer was brilliantly teased on Sunday, the Stephen King best-seller is set for a haunting return to the Overlook Hotel this November.

Doctor Sleep masterfully continues the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after the terrifying experiences of The Shining.

Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Danny Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace.

Danny is caught off-guard after encountering Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.”

Abra, recognising that Dan shares her power, seeks him out, hoping he can be of help against Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot.

The True Knot, a deranged cult, mercilessly hunt and feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.

Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose.

Directed by Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep and its two trailers have not hinted on a return for Jack Nicholson and his iconic portrayal of ‘Jack Torrance’, but speculation runs wild on the internet of a surprise cameo.

Check out the trailer below:

BUZZ fam, what do you think of this Shining sequel? Do you think Doctor Sleep will live up to the hype? Sound off in the comments section!!