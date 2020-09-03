Doctors working “around the clock” to save Toots Hibbert

Doctors working “around the clock” to save Toots HibbertThursday, September 03, 2020
|
Doctors are working “around the clock” to save Toots Hibbert who remains in a
The reggae icon was being treated for respiratory problems at a private health facility in St Andrew before being transferred to UHWI on Monday.
The Grammy winner also did a COVID-19 test and is awaiting results.
A statement from the artiste’s team and the minister of entertainment and culture, Olivia “Babsy” Grange, was released regarding his condition last evening.
“He is getting the best medical treatment possible and his condition is being carefully monitored,” the statement said.
“The doctors and consultants at University Hospital of the West Indies, with the assistance of Dr Shernette Bryan, are working 24/7 around the clock to save him and we thank them for their efforts. We know he will pull through. He is a true warrior,” said his manager, Cabel Stephenson, in the release.
Hibbert is best-known as the lead singer for Toots and the Maytals which won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2005.
