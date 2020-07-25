Doja Cat got COVID-19 after mocking those who feared it

Controversial rapper Doja Cat recently revealed that

she had contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) just weeks after mocking people

who were concerned about the pandemic.

During an interview with Capital XTRA yesterday (July 24), the Say So rapper said she had been diagnosed with the illness which she said she was not afraid of during an Instagram Live back in March.

The 24-year-old said, “I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and… I don’t know how I got it but I got it.”

She said she is recovered and doing well after a “four day symptom freak out”.

In the March livestream with fans, she said, “B****, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf***ing beer version of that s***. I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f*** about corona, b****. It’s a flu!”

The artiste recently scored her first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 but has also come under fire for problematic statements and for being part of an online chatroom with racists.