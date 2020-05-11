Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj both earn their first Billboard number 1 with â€˜Say Soâ€™

It was between Megan and Doja and the cat won, claiming her first-ever top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week with the retro-inspired rap hit Say So.

Say So jumped five spots over the past week from number six to number one and is the sixth time in the Hot 100â€™s history that a duo of leading and featuring women musicians have topped the charts.

The single isnâ€™t just Doja Catâ€™s first time at the summit but Nicki Minajâ€™s maiden as well, a feat the Queen rapper has come close to on multiple occasions but fell short.

The trajectory has been starkly different for Doja Cat, however, who shot into mainstream audiences with viral hit song Mooo! in 2018. Sheâ€™s been yearning for the spotlight for many years prior, as she got her start in music in 2013.

â€œSay So, released on Kemosabe/RCA Records, becomes the 1,100th No. 1 in the Hot 100â€™s history,â€ Billboard wrote.

@DojaCat and @NICKIMINAJ both get their first No. 1 on the #Hot100 with "Say So" remix.

Some could call it a story of determination, as Nicki Minaj, marking her 109th career entry into the Hot 100, smashes the record for the longest wait for a number one song.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose BeyoncÃ©-remixed Savage was also contending for the summit of musical supremacy, rose from number four to secure a runner-up spot on the Hot 100 â€“ still her best performance on the chart since debuting in 2016.