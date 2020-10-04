Dominant LA Lakers seek third win in NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers will play a crucial third game

in the NBA Finals today (October 4), after winning both matches against the

Miami Heat.

The Lakers defeated the injury-plagued Heat 124-114 on Friday evening, to take a 2-0 lead in their first final in a decade.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists while Anthony Davis had 32 points to put the team two wins away from the title.

The Heat struggled throughout the match with two of their starting players Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sidelined with injuries. Following the match, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “We have to figure out how to overcome this and get over the top.”

It will be an uphill climb for the Heat with it still being unclear if Adebayo or Dragic will be fit to play today. History is also against them as the last time the Lakers squandered a 2-0 lead in the finals was against the Boston Celtics way back in 1969.

However, the team is taking nothing for granted. “Until we win four games, we haven’t accomplished our goal,” Lakers guard Alex Caruso said. “Until we get four wins, we’re staying hungry.”