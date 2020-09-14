Dominic Thiem wins US Open after hard-fought match

Dominic Thiem wins US Open after hard-fought matchMonday, September 14, 2020
|
Dominic
Thiem pulled out all the stops yesterday (September 13) to claw back a win in
the US Open final after being two sets down.
The Austrian, who was facing Alexander Zverev of Germany, was the first man in more than seven decades to win the title after losing the first two sets.
Thiem would go on to take victory, and his first US Open title, in 2-6,4-6,6-4,6-3,7-6(6).
The four-hour match took place at the near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. There were no fans permitted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Regarding the unusual win, Thiem, who was fighting leg cramps at the end, said “Somehow the belief today was stronger than the body, and I’m super happy about that.”
The last time the US Open was won by a competitor coming from two sets down was in 1949 when Pancho Gonzalez defeated Ted Schroeder.
