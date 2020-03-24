Don’t be a ‘covidiot’: Jamaicans encouraged to stay inside

Don’t be a ‘covidiot’: Jamaicans encouraged to stay insideTuesday, March 24, 2020
|
Most
of Jamaica has been on lockdown as a result of measures imposed to contain the
spread of COVID-19. Yet, there are some people who insist on being ‘outside’.
Social media personality Danar ‘Dan Dan’ Royal has a problem with those people who still insist on partying and having fun despite the strict measures that have been put in place by the government.
“If me deh a my yaad good good good and somebody invite me to a party, mi a go seh to dem seh where are we going? The last time I checked the new outside is inside. Because there is no way under God’s blue sky you want me to go outside. What does that make me? Covidiot. Clearly me is a yamhead,” Danar said in an Instragram post.
“Listen mi, the government a try. Whilst dem a try, mek wi do our part. Cause if Jesus can do this fi 40 days and 40 nights, and him tell wi say him mek wi inna him image, what is 14 days? Yeah man, unuh inna unuh house, tek up some book, read something, do some research.”
According to Urban Dictionary, a ‘covidiot’ is “someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety or a person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbours.” It can also be “a stupid person who stubbornly ignores ‘social distancing’ protocol, thus helping to further spread Covid-19.”
So, a ‘covidiot’ might be spring breakers who decide to party despite the warnings or someone who decides to host a big pool party during a ban on gatherings with 20 or more people.
Tell us BUZZ Fam, do you know anyone who might be considered a ‘covidiot’?
