‘Don’t call my name again’: Dionne Warwick blasts Wendy Williams for speaking about her

‘Don’t call my name again’: Dionne Warwick blasts Wendy Williams for speaking about herThursday, December 10, 2020
|
50 Cent did not lie when he said: â€œItâ€™s getting hot in here.â€
BUZZ Fam, Twitter was rather heated on Wednesday when legendary singer Dionne Warwick used to the app to put TV host Wendy Williams in her place.
So, apparently, Williams was discussing Warwick and her recent Twitter fame on her show. And even though she referred to the singer as a beautiful woman, she brought up Warwickâ€™s 2002 marijuana charge and also said that the singerâ€™s niece was helping her to tweet. Williams did not forget to mention that she and Warwick arenâ€™t quite friends.
Why did you go there, Wendy?
Well, Warwick did not take kindly to the comments made about her on the show, and she took that annoyance to Twitter.
â€œA friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me. I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past, she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments,â€ 79-year-old Warwick tweeted.
â€œMy hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was, nor would be any need, for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reasonâ€¦ I donâ€™t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.â€
And she wasnâ€™t done. Topping things off with a clown and smiley emoji, Warwick said: â€œThereâ€™s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy