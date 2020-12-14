Don’t talk about my wife! Offset defends Cardi B

Even if you

are Snoop Dogg, you better watch what you say about Offset’s wife, Cardi B.

The rapper recently spoke out in defence of the Bodak Yellow rapper after Snoop said WAP with Megan Thee Stallion was too explicit.

In a recent clip from an interview with Central Ave’s Julissa Bermudez, Snoop had a lot to say about the raunchy track.

“Oh my god. Slow down. Like, slow down and have some imagination,” he said. “Let’s have some privacy, some intimacy, where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him. … That’s like your pride and possession, and that’s your jewel of the Nile, that’s what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

Offset isn’t allowing those comments to slide. In addition to saying Cardi is a grown woman, he said that men aren’t necessarily more creative with their lyrics.

“As rappers, we talk about the same s**t. Men can’t speak on women — they’re too powerful, first off,” Offset told TMZ. “And it’s a lot of women empowerment. Like, don’t shoot it down. We never had this many female artistes running this s**t; they catching up to us, like passing us and setting records. That’s two women on one record, that’s a very successful record.”

He also urged Snoop to desist from being judgmental.

“We should uplift our women, and don’t say what they can or can’t do. You know how long women have been told they can’t do something, or they shouldn’t do this or they been blackballed out of entertainment? So, I stay out of female stuff,” Offset said. “It’s entertainment. You can go on YouTube to see people shoot videos with guns and talk about killing. We can’t really be like judgmental on certain things and certain things we don’t.”