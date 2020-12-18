Don’t wig out! Shenseea removes hair while trying to beat curfew

Don’t wig out! Shenseea removes hair while trying to beat curfewFriday, December 18, 2020
The rush of making it home before curfew is one of the few thrills many Jamaicans now have left due to coronavirus restrictions. It seems dancehall artiste Shenseea can relate.
The Good Comfort singer shared a video of herself being carried on a back to her home, ahead of the nationâ€™s 10:00 pm curfew.
Shenseea is seen wildly waving her wig, as a friend records her from a car in an expletive-laced video in which she remixes Nicki Minajâ€™s Wave Ya Hand lyrics to â€œwave yu wig if yu look goodâ€™.
Seemingly making it home just in the nick of time, a thrilled Shenseea hops off the bike and throws the black, curly hair piece at her friend while laughing.
The â€˜Sheng Yeng bossâ€™ captioned the post, â€œDamn the look after da pawdy. Look at how innocent I was in my previous postâ€, before adding â€œat least I made it home before curfewâ€.
Jamaicaâ€™s daily curfew was 9:00 pm to 5:00 am but was revised to the 10:00 pm start time for the Christmas period. Public holidays, including Christmas, Boxing Day and New Yearâ€™s Day, will have stricter curfews which begin at 7:00 pm to 5:00 am.
