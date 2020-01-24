Double the blessings: Romain Virgo welcomes twins on his birthday

Romain Virgo just got the best birthday gift ever. His wife gave birth to twins, which the reggae crooner proudly shared on his birthday, today (Jan. 24).

Virgo informed his Instagram followers of the awesome news.

View this post on Instagram Thereâ€™s no greater gift that anyone could give on this my Ÿ‘Ÿ­¡ Birthday to make me this happy. Thank you @itse_lizabeth for making it look so easy. We should go again soon Ÿ˜‚. Thank you God for ƒ”‹ˆ† our blessings. Ÿ™Ÿ¾ #TheVirgos #OurTwins #CountingAllMyBlessings #BestBirthDayGiftEverA post shared by Romain Virgo (@realromainvirgo) on Jan 24, 2020 at 11:13am PST

He has since received congratulatory messages from the dancehall fraternity including Beenie Man, Chi Ching Ching, and Taurus Riley.