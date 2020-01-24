Double the blessings: Romain Virgo welcomes twins on his birthday

Double the blessings: Romain Virgo welcomes twins on his birthdayFriday, January 24, 2020
Romain Virgo just got the best birthday gift ever. His wife gave birth to twins, which the reggae crooner proudly shared on his birthday, today (Jan. 24).
Virgo informed his Instagram followers of the awesome news.
He has since received congratulatory messages from the dancehall fraternity including Beenie Man, Chi Ching Ching, and Taurus Riley.
