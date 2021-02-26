Dovey Magnum buys 2021 Mercedes Benz

Dancehall artiste Dovey Magnum has a new whip.Â The Respectfully singer showed fans her new Mercedes Benz in a recent

â€œWhen I first got my 2021 fireStick! It was just waiting for me like Dovey here you go you ready for our relationship. #benz#me so proud of me blessings to me.â€

The red-ribboned black beauty comes after a rough 2020 for the artist, who earlier shared that the pandemic stalled many of her plans. Artist peer I-Octane was among those congratulating the singer on the new ride, especially in light of her trials behind-the-scenes.

â€œGyal a nuff cry mi see yuh cry, nights pon top a nights but yuh neva give up fi more dan 2hoursâ€¦More time yuh cuss me and dont like a bone inna me, cuss mi like dog ans say mi nuh real, all block me but a day r two a yuh dat inna mi slimfast body again gyalâ€¦

Mi a tell u dis because a nuff people beat yuh bad daily and dont know di half of wat yuh tru gyalâ€¦Im haooy for yuh/more for yuh one son cause mi know say a him yuh do dis sh*t fah baby girl @doveymagnum yuh fight di fight gyak just oray and do di do.â€

Magnum had told fans last month that she intends to â€œswitch things upâ€ for 2021, from her music to her image. Her latest release is Taxic, which was instrumentalized by producer Staxx, who also worked on Kraniumâ€™s new EP called Toxic.Â

While promoting Taxic yesterday, Magnum took to her Instagram Story to declare that she wonâ€™t beg anyone to promote her music, including her family.Â

â€œHonestly speaking now, why me must get up and beg my family member dem fi post me, post mi music or anything at all?â€ she asked. â€œMi nah beg dem fi do dat because dem cya ask mi fi nothing and dem cya get nothing at all if mi nuh have itâ€¦ Yuh haffi help mi promote so mi can mek di money fi when unno beg mi, mi can give unno.â€

The music video for Taxic is expected to premiere today.