Dovey Magnum says Jamaicans shouldn’t do the milk crate challenge

Dancehall songstress Dovey Magnum is urging Jamaicans to steer clear of the viral milk crate challenge.

The artist used her Twitter and Instagram profiles on Tuesday morning to make her appeal.

“I pray my fellow Jamaicans leave this stupid a** crate challenge ALONE!!!” she wrote. “We hardly have money fe buy food plus curfew measures, hospitals are in no condition for the additional hurt y’all get Fu**k!! Leave it tf alone!!!”

The milk crate challenge popularised on TikTok earlier this month and sees people testing each other’s abilities to successfully mount and descend a staircase-shaped pyramid of milk crates. The trend has seen many tumble and fall as milk crates don’t have the sturdiest structure. Many still participate for the cash prizes given to the conqueror of the crates.

Celebrities have been split on the challenge with Snoop Dogg and The Game airing their disapproval, and Boosie Badazz showing his approval by recently hosting a milk crate challenge at his house. Singer YK Osiris was there and decided to give it a go, only to fall on his back which has since gone viral. Osiris, in an Instagram post yesterday, told fans that he was on his way to the hospital after “almost breaking my back.”

With the three no-movement days in Jamaica, some people are already engaging in the dangerous challenge. Two videos have been making the rounds of different folks trying the challenge, with one man tumbling on his behind before going down the second half of the staircase. In the other video, the challenge is revised to a blocking-building game to see how high the participant can go without falling.