Dr Dre back in studio after release from hospital

Dr Dre is wasting no time in getting down to business. After being

Dr Dre looked healthy and had a slight mirk on his face in a photo posted by Grammy-winning producer Focus. Focus shared the photo of him, Dr Dre, and other creatives hanging out in the studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Focus… (@focus3dots)

Dr Dre was hospitalised for over a week after he suffered a brain aneurysm.