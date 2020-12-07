Dr Dre called absentee father by oldest daughter

Dr Dre called absentee father by oldest daughterMonday, December 07, 2020
|
Dr Dre’s daughter, LaTanya Young, has slammed the rapper for being an absentee father.
Young, 37, said she thought with Dr Dre’s now estranged wife, Nicole, out of the picture, the father-daughter pair would have begun the healing, but she says that this has not happened.
Young told the Daily Mail that she is a mother of four, who recently got a job as a FedEx driver to finance her goal of heading back to school, where she is pursuing a nursing degree.
According to Young, she doesn’t even have direct phone access to her father but must go through a series of third parties to have a conversation with him.
“I hate going through third parties. If I needed him, I’d have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security. I would have to go through his accountant or his right-hand man,” she told the Daily Mail.
Young further explained she was not seeking financial assistance from her father, instead she just wanted a relationship with him.
“Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own,” said Young who explained that in the past she was reliant on social services for assistance.
Young explained that she and her sisters never got any support from their dad.
She believes Dre’s estranged wife is the reason her father did not establish a relationship with her and her sisters.
She even recalled an incident from her teenage years when Dre’s estranged wife denied her and her youngest sister, Ashley Young, from coming through the gate of their father’s home.
