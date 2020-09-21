Dr Dre claims estranged wife cleaned out company account

Guys, we

keep saying celebrities are regular people but honestly, it’s a little hard to believe

sometimes.

In the latest episode of ‘Rich People Problems’, music mogul Dr Dre has accused his estranged wife, Nicole Young, of cleaning out the bank account of Record One, a company they founded together.

Young “decimated” the recording studio’s bank account when she withdrew US$363,571.85 last month, according to reports from TMZ.

The company’s attorney’s called the move “blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds” in a letter sent to Young.

Dr Dre and his partner, Larry Chatman, have demanded that she return the funds no later than September 29, with Young facing a lawsuit if she doesn’t comply.

Days ago, Young accused Dre of secretly transferring trademarks they co-owned solely to his name. A 10-page complaint said, “These valuable trademarks were filed during Andre’s marriage to Nicole, which coincided with Andre’s years of rising success in the music industry.”

Young filed for divorce from Dr Dre in June and seeks US$2 million monthly in temporary spousal support.