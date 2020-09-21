Dr Dre claims estranged wife cleaned out company account

Dr Dre claims estranged wife cleaned out company accountMonday, September 21, 2020
|
Guys, we
keep saying celebrities are regular people but honestly, it’s a little hard to believe
sometimes.
In the latest episode of ‘Rich People Problems’, music mogul Dr Dre has accused his estranged wife, Nicole Young, of cleaning out the bank account of Record One, a company they founded together.
Young “decimated” the recording studio’s bank account when she withdrew US$363,571.85 last month, according to reports from TMZ.
The company’s attorney’s called the move “blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds” in a letter sent to Young.
Dr Dre and his partner, Larry Chatman, have demanded that she return the funds no later than September 29, with Young facing a lawsuit if she doesn’t comply.
Days ago, Young accused Dre of secretly transferring trademarks they co-owned solely to his name. A 10-page complaint said, “These valuable trademarks were filed during Andre’s marriage to Nicole, which coincided with Andre’s years of rising success in the music industry.”
Young filed for divorce from Dr Dre in June and seeks US$2 million monthly in temporary spousal support.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy