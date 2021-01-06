Dr Dre recovering after brain aneurysm

Dr Dre recovering after brain aneurysmWednesday, January 06, 2021
|
Dr Dre is recovering in hospital after
suffering a brain aneurysm yesterday.
The rapper and business mogul was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last night.
Dr Dre, born Andre Young, shared a message to fans and well-wishers, saying that he is doing better and hope to return home soon.
“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” the post said.
The seven-time Grammy winner was part of the N.W.A. rap group and is credited with assisting the rise of many artistes including Snoop Dogg, The Game and Eminem.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy