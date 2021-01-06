Dr Dre recovering after brain aneurysm

Dr Dre is recovering in hospital after

suffering a brain aneurysm yesterday.

The rapper and business mogul was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last night.

Dr Dre, born Andre Young, shared a message to fans and well-wishers, saying that he is doing better and hope to return home soon.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” the post said.

The seven-time Grammy winner was part of the N.W.A. rap group and is credited with assisting the rise of many artistes including Snoop Dogg, The Game and Eminem.