Dr Dre released from hospital

Here’s some pleasant news to start your day Buzz fam; Dr Dre has been released from hospital.

The iconic music producer suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month.

TMZ reports that he was discharged on Friday and will be monitored 24 hours a day by medical professionals at his home.

Dr Dre has been having quite the hard lately. He is currently involved in a tumulous divorce from estranged wife Nicole Young. Last week, he agreed to pay Young US$2 million in temporary spousal support.

And his Los Angeles home was burglarised while he was recuperating in the hospital.

On January 5, Dr Dre shared a post to Instagram announcing that he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”