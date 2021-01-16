Dr Dre released from hospital

Dr Dre released from hospitalSaturday, January 16, 2021
Here’s some pleasant news to start your day Buzz fam; Dr Dre has been released from hospital.
The iconic music producer suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month.
TMZ reports that he was discharged on Friday and will be monitored 24 hours a day by medical professionals at his home.
Dr Dre has been having quite the hard lately. He is currently involved in a tumulous divorce from estranged wife Nicole Young. Last week, he agreed to pay Young US$2 million in temporary spousal support.
And his Los Angeles home was burglarised while he was recuperating in the hospital.
On January 5, Dr Dre shared a post to Instagram announcing that he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”
