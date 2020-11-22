Dr Dre wants wedding guests to be called in divorce case

Dr Dre wants wedding guests to be called in divorce caseSunday, November 22, 2020
|
Music producer Dr Dre says he will summon all the guests from his 1996 wedding in Hawaii as witnesses, to prove that he didn’t coerce his estranged wife, Nicole Young, into signing a pre-nuptial agreement.
Young, who is embroiled in a bitter divorce battle, alleges that she was forced to sign the documents prior to their wedding, noting that the rapper later tore them up, as part of a “romantic gesture”.
“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner,” said Young in speaking on the pre-nuptial agreement.
In court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Dr Dre noted all the persons who attended their wedding are potential witnesses to the fact that his wife was not “pressured” into signing the agreement.
Young who doesn’t work, also said in court documents, that she “played an important role” in Dre’s career.
She is seeking close to US$2 million monthly in spousal support, as well as US$5 million in legal fees.
Young, in another lawsuit, claims she co-owns the trademark to her estranged husband’s name, along with that of his 1992 album The Chronic.
The former couple have two children together, 23-year-old son Truice and daughter Truly, 19.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy