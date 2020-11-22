Dr Dre wants wedding guests to be called in divorce case

Music producer Dr Dre says he will summon all the guests from his 1996 wedding in Hawaii as witnesses, to prove that he didn’t coerce his estranged wife, Nicole Young, into signing a pre-nuptial agreement.

Young, who is embroiled in a bitter divorce battle, alleges that she was forced to sign the documents prior to their wedding, noting that the rapper later tore them up, as part of a “romantic gesture”.

“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner,” said Young in speaking on the pre-nuptial agreement.

In court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Dr Dre noted all the persons who attended their wedding are potential witnesses to the fact that his wife was not “pressured” into signing the agreement.

Young who doesn’t work, also said in court documents, that she “played an important role” in Dre’s career.

She is seeking close to US$2 million monthly in spousal support, as well as US$5 million in legal fees.

Young, in another lawsuit, claims she co-owns the trademark to her estranged husband’s name, along with that of his 1992 album The Chronic.

The former couple have two children together, 23-year-old son Truice and daughter Truly, 19.