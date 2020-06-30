Dr Dre’s wife, Nicole Young, files for divorce

Dr Dre and his wife, Nicole

Young, are getting a divorce.

Young, 50, filed for divorce from the rapper and producer after 24 years of marriage.

According to court documents, Young cited “irreconcilable differences” for the divorce request.

Additionally, she is seeking spousal support from the music mogul who was valued at US$950 million by Forbes magazine at the end of 2019.

The 55-year-old, born Andrew Young, is also co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.

Dr Dre and Nicole Young, who married in 1996, share two children, 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly.