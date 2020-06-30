Dr Dre’s wife, Nicole Young, files for divorce

Dr Dre’s wife, Nicole Young, files for divorceTuesday, June 30, 2020
|
Dr Dre and his wife, Nicole
Young, are getting a divorce.
Young, 50, filed for divorce from the rapper and producer after 24 years of marriage.
According to court documents, Young cited “irreconcilable differences” for the divorce request.
Additionally, she is seeking spousal support from the music mogul who was valued at US$950 million by Forbes magazine at the end of 2019.
The 55-year-old, born Andrew Young, is also co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.
Dr Dre and Nicole Young, who married in 1996, share two children, 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy