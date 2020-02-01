Drake and Future excite fans with second collab in 2020

It seems entertainers Drake and Future are up to something with back-to-back collaborations within the space of a few weeks.

They dropped the chart-topper Life Is Good in January, and now they have released another piece, Desires, prompting fans to think that both artistes may be working on putting out a joint album.

They did What A Time To Be Alive mixtape in 2015, and since then fans have been asking when they were going do something like that again. However, their respective camps are yet to comment on their intentions.

Desires is quite different from Life Is Good, as Drake is more pronounced on this track, which discusses the emotions surrounding an ex.

So far, it’s a good listen, BUZZ fam. What do you think? Are you anticipating a new album from the two superstars? Let us know.