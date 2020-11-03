Drake bests Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder to set Billboard record

Drake bests Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder to set Billboard recordTuesday, November 03, 2020
|
Earning his 21st No. 1 hit on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, Drake has beaten a record previously held by icons Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.
Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later featuring rapper Lil Durk, reached the No. 1 spot on the chart this week. Wonder and Franklin, who died in 2018, each have had 20 songs top the chart.
Of Drake’s 21 No. 1 hits on the R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, 12 include him in the leading role, including God’s Plan, In My Feelings, Hotline Bling, Hold On, We’re Going Home and Best I Ever Had, his first major hit released in 2009. Nine of his No. 1 successes are songs he co-starred on, including Work with Rihanna, Moment 4 Life with Nicki Minaj, Fall for Your Type with Jamie Foxx and I Invented Sex with Trey Songz.
Earlier this year, 34-year-old Drake made Billboard chart history when he set a new record for most songs on the Hot 100 chart — Billboard’s main songs chart that includes all music genres.
