Drake breaks record for most Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits

Drake has broken the record for the most top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

The Canadian rapper scored his 39th and 40th hits respectively, thanks to two features with DJ Khaled, Popstar and Greece, which both debut in the chart’s upper tier for the list dated August 1.

Popstar’s performance was aided by 13.1 million radio airplay audience in the tracking week while Greece pulled in 3.5 million. The songs entered the chart at Nos. 3 and 8 respectively.

The two tracks help Drake to pull ahead of Madonna with whom he was tied on 38 top 10 hits, since mid-May when his single Pain featuring Playboi Carti entered the chart at number 7. The other acts with the most top 10 hits on the chart are The Beatles (34), Rihanna (31) and Michael Jackson (30).

Born Aubrey Drake Graham, he also has the distinction of having the most songs debut in the top 10 (25 to be exact) and extends his lead of the most Hot 100 entries with 224.

Drake’s first top 10 song was Best I Ever Had which peaked at No. 2 in July 2009.