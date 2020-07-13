Drake creates a buzz in Barbados after arriving as intâ€™l borders reopen

Drake creates a buzz in Barbados after arriving as intâ€™l borders reopenMonday, July 13, 2020
Barbados officially reopened its
international borders on Sunday (July 12) and Canadian rapper Drake was among
the first A-list celebrities to return.
The 33-year-old Life Is Good artiste arrived via his personal jetliner, Air Drake, at around 10:00 am (local time) and by the early evening was already being snapped on the streets of the capital Bridgetown.
One Barbadian Twitter user caught the viral moment, which created a frenzy on the social media platform
The Grantley Adams International Airport was abuzz with activity on Sunday, as commercial flights also resumed after the islandâ€™s three-month lockdown, curfew and restriction phase to fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In June, the Government of Barbados announced a phased return of airlines from Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe, the United States and the rest of the Caribbean.
A point of concern for many Bajan Twitter users surrounding the Drake photo was the clear lack of social distancing as well as a clear disregard for the countryâ€™s rules of re-entry.
While the rule for the number of persons allowed to gather in any public space has been increased to 500, persons who enter Barbados are subject to an initial screening at the airport. This includes an on-the-spot PCR test, temperature checks, confirmation of country of origin and a seven-day quarantine at their confirmed place of accommodation.
â€œPersons must remain in the designated accommodation until they receive their results. Once test is negative, guests will be free to proceed on holiday,â€ the VisitBarbados.org website indicated.
It must be noted, however, that Canada has been designated as a â€˜medium-riskâ€™ country by Barbados, with regard to COVID-19.
Drake was been an on-again, off-again flame of Bajan pop princess Rihanna.
His Work collaborator is not in Barbados at this time.
