Drake & DaBaby? Did #JamaicanTwitter figure out the int’l performers for Unruly Fest?

Under a week away from the second, highly

anticipated staging of Unruly Fest in St. Thomas, one online sleuth on Twitter

has seemingly decoded a teaser image for the international acts to perform this

Saturday, December 21.

Silhouettes of two artistes set to grace the stage made the rounds on social media all weekend, but it was on Monday, that one Twitter user made the connection and shared his findings.

— 8 (@marchvile) pic.twitter.com/dbMENFYRVSDecember 16, 2019

If @marchvile’s top-notch detective work is to be believed (and it looks pretty convincing), then OVO rapper Drake and fast-rising Atlanta performer DaBaby will take over Unruly Fest come Saturday.

Drake, a close friend of Popcaan, the organiser of Unruly Fest, previously performed to much acclaim in 2018, when he made a surprise appearance on stage.

Already, with the unofficial connection made, rap and hip-hop fans are even more hyped for Unruly Fest.

What do you think, BUZZ fam?

View this post on Instagram Can you guess who? #trouble you have to be in St Thomas next Saturday Dec.21 to find out. You don’t want to miss this . . Visit our confirmed ticket outlets & online at www.caribtix.com/unrulyfest to purchase your tickets now. popcaanandfriends #unrulyfest #jamaica #sounds #stage #unrulyent #concertA post shared by POPCAAN UNRULY FEST (@unrulyfest) on Dec 15, 2019 at 1:13pm PST

Does it look like a Drake return and DaBaby’s Jamaican debut at Unruly Fest?