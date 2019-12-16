Drake & DaBaby? Did #JamaicanTwitter figure out the int’l performers for Unruly Fest?Monday, December 16, 2019
|
Under a week away from the second, highly
anticipated staging of Unruly Fest in St. Thomas, one online sleuth on Twitter
has seemingly decoded a teaser image for the international acts to perform this
Saturday, December 21.
Silhouettes of two artistes set to grace the stage made the rounds on social media all weekend, but it was on Monday, that one Twitter user made the connection and shared his findings.
If @marchvile’s top-notch detective work is to be believed (and it looks pretty convincing), then OVO rapper Drake and fast-rising Atlanta performer DaBaby will take over Unruly Fest come Saturday.
Drake, a close friend of Popcaan, the organiser of Unruly Fest, previously performed to much acclaim in 2018, when he made a surprise appearance on stage.
Already, with the unofficial connection made, rap and hip-hop fans are even more hyped for Unruly Fest.
What do you think, BUZZ fam?
Does it look like a Drake return and DaBaby’s Jamaican debut at Unruly Fest?
