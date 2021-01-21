Drake delays ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album release

Drake delays ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album releaseThursday, January 21, 2021
If you’re reading this, it’s too late; Drake’s anticipated
album release has been delayed.
The Canadian rapper revealed on Instagram Stories yesterday, that the promoted January arrival of his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, was pushed back due to his knee injury and recovery.
The In My Feelings artiste said “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he wrote. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”
Drake’s injury became known after he posted a photo of his leg in a knee brace last October.
