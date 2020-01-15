Drake drops $1m on customised heart necklace

Drake has dropped $1 million on a customised heart necklace.

The ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker has reportedly splashed out on the piece of custom jewellery for himself, which has taken several months to make.

The 100-carat piece took so long to make because it is hard to create diamonds in the shape of a heart and this piece features a number of them. It matches Drake’s diamond ring, which he also got made in the shape of a heart.

And fans keen on a Drake and Future collaboration will be thrilled to hear the duo have also splashed out on some matching customised jewellery.

The pendants – which feature an owl and eagle side by side, alluding to Drake’s label, OVO, and Future’s label, Freeband – cost a whopping $200,000 each.

They were handcrafted by Jason of Beverly Hills and have no less than half a kilo of gold and 40-carat diamonds in, gossip website TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Drake and Future recently released a new project titled ‘Life Is Good’.

The rappers teamed up on the mixtape ‘What a Time To Be Alive’ in September 2015.