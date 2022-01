Drake, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and more celebrate Fatherâ€™s Day

Father’s Day is a special one for kids who

want to pay extra attention to their dads who spend the year ensuring they are

taken care of and are becoming well-adjusted global citizens.

Celebs are no different, and they also want to recognise the outstanding father-figures in their lives.

For her part, reality television star and beauty mogul, Kim Kardashian shared, “Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!†for her husband, and father to her four children, Kanye West.

Here are some of the touching paternal posts we’ve seen so far today:

View this post on Instagram Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2020 at 7:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business ŸŒA post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 21, 2020 at 1:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Father’s Day @davidbeckham! We all love u so so much xxxx So many kisses from us all x we love u!!!! X @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xA post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 21, 2020 at 12:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Father’s Day to @peterandre between us both we have amazing children and credit to you to for being such a great dad to Junior and Princess Ÿ¤©A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Jun 21, 2020 at 4:21am PDT