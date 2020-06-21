Drake, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and more celebrate Fatherâ€™s Day

Fatherâ€™s Day is a special one for kids who

want to pay extra attention to their dads who spend the year ensuring they are

taken care of and are becoming well-adjusted global citizens.

Celebs are no different, and they also want to recognise the outstanding father-figures in their lives.

For her part, reality television star and beauty mogul, Kim Kardashian shared, â€œHappy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!â€ for her husband, and father to her four children, Kanye West.

Here are some of the touching paternal posts weâ€™ve seen so far today:

View this post on Instagram Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2020 at 7:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Fathers Day to all the real gâ€™z handling business ŸŒA post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 21, 2020 at 1:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Fatherâ€™s Day @davidbeckham! We all love u so so much xxxx So many kisses from us all x we love u!!!! X @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xA post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 21, 2020 at 12:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Fatherâ€™s Day to @peterandre between us both we have amazing children and credit to you to for being such a great dad to Junior and Princess Ÿ¤©A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Jun 21, 2020 at 4:21am PDT