Drake made a candle that smells like him

Drake made a candle that smells like himTuesday, December 01, 2020
BUZZ Fam, how would you like to have your house smelling like Drake? Apparently now you can. Drake’s Better World Fragrance House is expected to launch with five candles this holiday season, led by one that smells like Champagne Papi himself.
It’s called Carby Musk and mimicks the personal fragrance that Drake wears. It has notes of musk, ambers, cashmere, suede, and velvet.
The remaining four candles go by the names of Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka.
According to InStyle, Drake’s Better World Fragrance House candles are being made by Swiss fragrance company, Givaudan. They are reportedly priced at US $48 each. But the Drake-scented Carby Musk, will be a little bit more expensive, retailing for US $80.
Drake is yet to provide us with a date for when he’ll launch these candles. But there is an Instagram account and a website to make sure you’re notified.
