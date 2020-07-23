Drake, Popcaan spotted partying on Barbados boat trip

Drake, Popcaan spotted partying on Barbados boat tripThursday, July 23, 2020
|
Drake is making the most of his vacation in the Caribbean where he has
been for almost two weeks.
The Canadian rapper has been seen playing basketball, partying it up and visiting the street that his former girlfriend, and Barbados native, Rihanna, grew up on.
While RiRi is not on the island, Drake has been photographed with her brother and other relatives since arriving their July 12.
The 33-year-old’s escape to the tropics was today highlighted by a boat trip with friends, complete with a dip in the startling blue Caribbean Sea and a show of tatted skin that suggests the Take Care artiste has not been missing too many gym days.
The day out with his boys was replete with alcohol and lots of humour, if telescopic lenses are to be believed.
Dancehall artiste Popcaan is among the rapper’s select group of friends helping him to unwind and enjoy the downtime.
Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, is said to be completed his next album expected soon.
