Drake released â€˜WARâ€™ and social media isnâ€™t impressed

Drake released â€˜WARâ€™ and social media isnâ€™t impressedTuesday, December 24, 2019
|
Canadian rapper Drake is being hit with more accusations of cultural appropriation as he dropped his latest single WAR on Monday, December 23, as he leans heavily on a Jamaican-infused drill flow in the song.
The single, which also boasts a music video, finds Drake forgoing hooks and unravelling verse-after-verse on betrayals, old flames, romance as well as his love/hate relationship with social media.
As thousands were grateful for new music, others were less than impressed by Drakeâ€™s copying of drill â€“ an underground genre from the UK â€“ with some taking jabs at the rapper for once again hopping on another culture for profit.
There is one that we noticed BUZZ fam, one lyric from the single seems to hint that Drake and The Weeknd have reconciled and that might be major news!
â€œAnd the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller, you know thatâ€™s been my n*gga/Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, six tings, we canâ€™t split upâ€ he said.
Yessss!
Hardcore Drizzy fans love the new direction and called the single hard.
The music video, directed by Theo Skudra, finds Drake partying with friends at a ski resort at night as he performs the song â€“ gliding down slopes and riding a snowmobile.
War produced by AXL Beats forms part of a new mixtape, El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1, from his manager Oliver El-Khatib and Kuumba International.
Check out the video below, BUZZ fam and tell us what you think!!
