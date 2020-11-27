Drake says the Grammys may “no longer matter”Friday, November 27, 2020
Following the Weeknd’s
The God’s Plan rapper took to social media to share his views.
“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artistes that exist now and the ones that come after,” Drake wrote on his Instagram stories. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways.”
Drake said he thought The Weeknd was a “lock” for nominations in the major categories after the commercial and critical success of his After Hours album.
“This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come,” Drake said.
The Weeknd took to Twitter to after nominations were announced Tuesday and called the Academy “corrupt”, adding that it owes him, his fans and the industry transparency.
