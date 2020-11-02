Drake shares mystery injury with fans

Foul!

Drake has been taken off the court by 2020!

The Canadian rapper suffered a leg injury that seemingly has put him on the sidelines, for now.

The Take Care rapper shared a clip of his leg in a brace to Instagram Story this weekend, with no explanation as to how he came by it or how serious it is.

BREAKING: Drake will miss the remainder of the 2020 season as he undergoes knee surgery. Teammate OVO 40 says he’s in ‘good spirits’ and looks to start the 2021 season strong. Certified Lover Boy is expected to drop at the beginning of the season, as per Woj. — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) pic.twitter.com/YwPFUhpGujOctober 31, 2020

The leg was also bandaged in gauze wrapped below the knee. The rapper wrote, “I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on,” he wrote alongside the image.

He added, “Start writing the best bounce back story now.”

Drake recently announced that his next studio album, Certified Lover Boy, will be released in January.