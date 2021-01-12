Drake shuts down IG model in his DM

Drake is not about to get himself entangled with an IG model notorious for creating scandals with rappers.

Celina PowellÂ has made a name for herself on IG with her dramatic claims of alleged sexual encounters with rappers likeÂ Snoop Dogg,Â Fetty Wap, andÂ Offset. And recently she tried to ensnare Drake in the DMs, but the â€˜Champagne Papiâ€™ was not having it.

A screenshot of the conversation between the two now making its rounds online shows Drake throwing her a very hard curveball.

After Powell tells Drake who she is, Drake completely shuts her down. â€œDef never gave u my number.â€ He then went on to tell her heâ€™s not interested at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Jumper Ÿ€ (@nojumper)

â€œI know who u areâ€¦I want noooooo parts,â€ he added.

Obviously taken aback, Celina tried to manipulate Drake into believing he actually gave her his number. â€œwelp okayâ€¦N yes you did itâ€™s still in my dm I donâ€™t wanna upset you tho so Iâ€™ll stop.â€

But then Drake went to check his Instagram messages to see if he gave her and then forgot about it, but it wasnâ€™t him.

â€œDoesnâ€™t look like it.â€ And that was Powellâ€™s cue to go. â€œI just wanted you to open my DMs thanksâ€¦I donâ€™t wanna get blocked tho sooo Iâ€™ll exit now.â€