Drake ‘Verzuz’ Lil Wayne? 50 Cent says it’s the “best thing”Thursday, December 24, 2020
50 Cent doesn’t
seem too keen on participating in
During an Instagram Live on Monday, 50 Cent said rapper Lil Wayne and his protégé Drake should go head to head in the virtual clash.
“I think because of the momentum, the best thing would be Lil Wayne vs. Drake,” he said. “Because it’s two styles, two different styles in the same period so it will be entertaining enough to watch both of them.”
While there’s no word yet on whether creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz will take on the rapper’s suggestions, there’s no doubt the a match-up between the two legendary artistes would be among the most popular duels to ever hit the set.
