Drake visits Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados

Drake visits Rihanna’s childhood home in BarbadosThursday, July 16, 2020
|
The two may no longer be together but Drake and Rihanna sure know how to
keep tongues wagging.
The Canadian rapper has been in Barbados, Rihannaâ€™s island home, since Sunday, July 12.
Drake, born Aubrey Graham, wasted no time exploring the countryâ€™s offerings, notable among his stops being Rihanna Dive, the street named after the Bajan superstar in 2017. Rihanna Drive is also the location of the childhood home of the Savage X Fenty designer
By all reports, Rihanna is not on the island but he received the family welcome nonetheless, being joined by the brother of his Whatâ€™s May Name collaborator for a tour. Â
Drake and Rihanna broke up in 2016 after an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted several years, other relationships, collaborations, public scrutiny and culminating in a May 1018 interview with Vogue where Rihanna said the two, at the time â€œdonâ€™t have a friendshipâ€.
