Drake visits Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados

The two may no longer be together but Drake and Rihanna sure know how to

keep tongues wagging.

The Canadian rapper has been in Barbados, Rihannaâ€™s island home, since Sunday, July 12.

@Drake poses for photos with fans on vacation in Barbados.

Drake, born Aubrey Graham, wasted no time exploring the countryâ€™s offerings, notable among his stops being Rihanna Dive, the street named after the Bajan superstar in 2017. Rihanna Drive is also the location of the childhood home of the Savage X Fenty designer

Drake with fans on Rihanna Drive in Barbados today.

By all reports, Rihanna is not on the island but he received the family welcome nonetheless, being joined by the brother of his Whatâ€™s May Name collaborator for a tour. Â

Drake and Rihanna broke up in 2016 after an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted several years, other relationships, collaborations, public scrutiny and culminating in a May 1018 interview with Vogue where Rihanna said the two, at the time â€œdonâ€™t have a friendshipâ€.