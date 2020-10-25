Drake will release ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album in January

Drake will release ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album in JanuarySunday, October 25, 2020
|
Drake has announced that his sixth studio album
The Canadian rapper made the announcement via Instagram on his 34th birthday yesterday.
The video teaser recreated covers of some of his notable albums including Take Care and Nothing Was The Same.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGvsai_BBBC/
The album’s lead single, Laugh Now Cry Later, which features Lil Durk, was released on August 14. A previously announced album did not come this past summer.
Certified Lover Boy will be released under Republic Records and Drake’s OVO Sound imprint.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy