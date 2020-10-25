Drake will release ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album in January

Drake has announced that his sixth studio album

The Canadian rapper made the announcement via Instagram on his 34th birthday yesterday.

The video teaser recreated covers of some of his notable albums including Take Care and Nothing Was The Same.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGvsai_BBBC/

The album’s lead single, Laugh Now Cry Later, which features Lil Durk, was released on August 14. A previously announced album did not come this past summer.

Certified Lover Boy will be released under Republic Records and Drake’s OVO Sound imprint.