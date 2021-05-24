Drake’s son accompanies him on stage at Billboard Music Awards

Drake’s son accompanies him on stage at Billboard Music AwardsMonday, May 24, 2021
|
Drake’s three-year-old son Adonis got a lil bit emotional as he accompanied his superstar dad to accept the Billboard Artist of the Decade award on Sunday night.
As Drake spoke to the celeb-stacked crowd at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. about dedication to his music, his fears, and self doubt, his son hugged his legs pretty tight and looked like he wanted to be anywhere else but there (sorry Drake).
“Even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better,” the 34-year-old rapper revealed. “I rarely celebrate anything.”
“I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, ’cause you know, to be really honest with you I don’t quite understand it myself, but I just know… I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong,” he added.”But tonight, for once, I’m sure as hell we did something right.”
But when Drake hoisted Adonis into the air and said; “I want to dedicate this award to you,” the toddler burst into tears and left the stage clinging to his father’s leg.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy