Drake’s son accompanies him on stage at Billboard Music Awards

Drake’s three-year-old son Adonis got a lil bit emotional as he accompanied his superstar dad to accept the Billboard Artist of the Decade award on Sunday night.

As Drake spoke to the celeb-stacked crowd at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. about dedication to his music, his fears, and self doubt, his son hugged his legs pretty tight and looked like he wanted to be anywhere else but there (sorry Drake).

“Even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better,” the 34-year-old rapper revealed. “I rarely celebrate anything.”

“I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, ’cause you know, to be really honest with you I don’t quite understand it myself, but I just know… I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong,” he added.”But tonight, for once, I’m sure as hell we did something right.”

But when Drake hoisted Adonis into the air and said; “I want to dedicate this award to you,” the toddler burst into tears and left the stage clinging to his father’s leg.