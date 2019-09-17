Dream Weekend going to New York in 2020

Dream Weekend going to New York in 2020Tuesday, September 17, 2019
|
Caribbean party festival Dream Weekend is gearing up
to board a flight, as it will be held in New York next year.
The announcement was made to the world via Instagram recently. When it is held in New York, it is expected that partygoers will get the same high energy that the party weekend is known for with events like Daydreams, Yush and Celebrity Playground that are held in Negril annually.
On the weekend, the organisers of the event visited prospective venues for the New York staging. However, very few details were shared with the public. Although information about the New York staging is now limited, persons can visit dreamwkndny.com for updates about the event.
During their recent New York visit, the Dream Weekend team members also took time out their busy schedule to donate toiletries, water and canned food to the people of the Bahamas.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
