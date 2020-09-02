Dream Weekend heading to Portugal as part of Afro Nation

Dream Weekend heading to Portugal as part of Afro NationWednesday, September 02, 2020
|
COVID-19
forced the cancellation of Dream Weekend this year, but the promoters of the
annual event already have their eyes on big things for 2021.
The event is heading to PortimÃ£o in Portugal from July 1 to 3 next year as part of major beach festival Afro Nation.
â€œJust when you thought #ANP2021 couldnâ€™t get any bigger Ÿ’¥! We are bringing you Jamaicaâ€™s No.1 party experience @dreamwknd as an additional stage,â€ Afro Nation said in a recent Instagram post that was reposted by the Dream Weekend organisers.
It is said that the Dream Weekend stage will feature the biggest names in dancehall, soca and reggae.
While acts like Popcaan, Mavado, Beenie Man, Koffee, Chronixx and Kranium are booked to appear at Afro Nation, it is not yet known if they will be on the Dream Weekend stage. Nonetheless, the event will also have performances from international acts like Chris Brown, Burna Boy, Rick Ross, Davido, French Montana, Wizkid, Patrice Roberts and Machel Montano.
