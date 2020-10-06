Dream Weekend now selling T-shirts and hoodies

Dream Weekend now selling T-shirts and hoodiesTuesday, October 06, 2020
|
Dream Weekend
is almost a year away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rep the popular brand through
your clothing.
Yes, BUZZ fam. The Dream Weekend merch is now available online, and you can choose to purchase T-shirts, hoodies and tank tops with the Dream Weekend logo on the front of the garment. The pieces are available for between US$25 and US$50.
Dream Weekend made the announcement via Instagram on Monday.
“You’ve been asking for it & our merch is now available! Click the link in our bio and get yours today,” the post said.
On the website, it is said that the products are printed to order, so if an order is placed now, it will ship on or before October 19. In addition, the shipping cost starts at US$12.50, and standard shipping might take between six and nine days.
Depending on the product and destination country, rush shipping may be offered.
READ: Keep Dreaming: Dream Weekend postponed; no refund for ticket holders
Fans of the brand can get cosy in the pieces until the event is held in Negril between August 5 and 9 next year. In June, Dream Weekend was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, the event will be heading to Portimão in Portugal from July 1 to 3 next year as part of major beach festival Afro Nation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy