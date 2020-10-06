Dream Weekend now selling T-shirts and hoodies

Dream Weekend

is almost a year away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rep the popular brand through

your clothing.

Yes, BUZZ fam. The Dream Weekend merch is now available online, and you can choose to purchase T-shirts, hoodies and tank tops with the Dream Weekend logo on the front of the garment. The pieces are available for between US$25 and US$50.

Dream Weekend made the announcement via Instagram on Monday.

“You’ve been asking for it & our merch is now available! Click the link in our bio and get yours today,” the post said.

On the website, it is said that the products are printed to order, so if an order is placed now, it will ship on or before October 19. In addition, the shipping cost starts at US$12.50, and standard shipping might take between six and nine days.

Depending on the product and destination country, rush shipping may be offered.

Fans of the brand can get cosy in the pieces until the event is held in Negril between August 5 and 9 next year. In June, Dream Weekend was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the event will be heading to Portimão in Portugal from July 1 to 3 next year as part of major beach festival Afro Nation.