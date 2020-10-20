Drip! Beyoncé set to release new Ivy Park collection Oct. 30!Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|
Guys, start getting those coins together!
Beyoncé has announced the release of a second Ivy Park collection coming October 30.
The Black Parade singer shared an image of a field with the worlds “This is my park” on her social media. The photo was captioned “DRIP 2 October 30”.
While few details are available about the upcoming launch, it’s almost guaranteed it will be sold out within minutes, similar to the previous collection.
Prices are speculated to range from US$25 to US$10 dollars, much like the her maroon and orange collection Adidas x Ivy Park.
The buzz around the previous drop was enormous as Bey sent orange trunks of the various pieces to celeb pals including Winnie Harlow, Madonna, Kelly Rowland, Ellen DeGeneres, Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Yara Shahidi.
