Drive-in cinema coming to Jamaica

Drive-in cinema coming to JamaicaSunday, September 13, 2020
|
Weâ€™re going outside, Buzz fam! Maybe.
Palace Amusement has obtained a licence for premises at Dominica Drive in New Kingston, Jamaica for the operation of a drive-in cinema. Palace had previously shared that it explored the possibility but had not taken a decision.
However, with the coronavirus looking to stay around for a while longer, and Jamaica declaring community transmission, the company is again looking at the option.
The licence was obtained on August 21 with the initial work beginning on setting up a cinema but no timeline has been given for when we could be watching blockbuster films under the night sky.
Palace had closed its cinemas in mid-March in keeping with COVID-19 protocols but reopened in July with strict guidelines in place.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy