Drive-in cinema coming to Jamaica

Weâ€™re going outside, Buzz fam! Maybe.

Palace Amusement has obtained a licence for premises at Dominica Drive in New Kingston, Jamaica for the operation of a drive-in cinema. Palace had previously shared that it explored the possibility but had not taken a decision.

However, with the coronavirus looking to stay around for a while longer, and Jamaica declaring community transmission, the company is again looking at the option.

The licence was obtained on August 21 with the initial work beginning on setting up a cinema but no timeline has been given for when we could be watching blockbuster films under the night sky.

Palace had closed its cinemas in mid-March in keeping with COVID-19 protocols but reopened in July with strict guidelines in place.