Drive-in cinema to be tested in Jamaica today

The planned drive-in cinema for New

Kingston in Jamaica will have its test run today.

Palace Amusement, operators of the drive-in, said it will offer a free showing of the animated film Spies in Disguise as it tries to work out the kinks prior to the official opening.

Palace has moved towards the concept as COVID-19 protocols led a decline in patrons and the indefinite closure of two of its locations.

With the imminent opening, curfew times have also been considered for show times, the company told the Jamaica Observer.

Once opened, approximately 200 cars will be accommodated at the location.

Admission to the drive-in has been set at $1,250 per person.