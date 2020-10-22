Drive-in cinema to be tested in Jamaica today

Drive-in cinema to be tested in Jamaica todayThursday, October 22, 2020
|
The planned drive-in cinema for New
Kingston in Jamaica will have its test run today.
Palace Amusement, operators of the drive-in, said it will offer a free showing of the animated film Spies in Disguise as it tries to work out the kinks prior to the official opening.
Palace has moved towards the concept as COVID-19 protocols led a decline in patrons and the indefinite closure of two of its locations.
With the imminent opening, curfew times have also been considered for show times, the company told the Jamaica Observer.
Once opened, approximately 200 cars will be accommodated at the location.
Admission to the drive-in has been set at $1,250 per person.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy