Usain Bolt celebrates his hard-earned success poolside

Usain Bolt may be one of the most recognisable

figures in sports but many forget he was once just an aspiring athlete from

rural Jamaica.

The eight-time Olympic champion shared a photo of himself and close friends enjoying relaxed moment poolside with the caption â€œCountry and ghetto youths on the uptown fence #welivingâ€, tagging several of his friends, including former Reggae Boy Ricardo â€˜Bibiâ€™ Gardner.

The photo, shared to his Instagram and Twitter profiles, does not share the sprinterâ€™s location but seems to be a celebration of his achievements, which includes being the world record-holder in the 100- and 200-metre events, and the highest paid runner ever.

View this post on Instagram Country and ghetto youths on the uptown fence #welivingŸ™ŒŸ¾ @briscobal @gussy301 @1dividennis @iamgodschild_dre @ricardobibigardner #pepeA post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Jul 18, 2020 at 7:22am PDT

According to reports, Boltâ€™s sponsorship deal with apparel giant Puma will see him earning US$10 million per year until 2025, despite retiring from competition in 2017.

However, the talented sprinter came from humbler beginnings in Sherwood Content in Trelawny where his parents operate a grocery shop. Despite his successes, his love for and commitment to his roots continue to endear him to Jamaicans, and fans around the world bolstering his star and currency.

Related story: Only one thing could get Usain Bolt out of retirement

Bolt recently celebrated the birth of his daughter Olympia with partner and marketing specialist Kasi Bennett.