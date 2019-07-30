Dub Proof blends reggae and hip hop for new album

Reminiscent of classic 70s dub reggae with elements of jazz and old-school hip hop, Dub Proof’s self-titled album is a great representation of their unconventional style.

Regardless of the line-up, the United States-based band maintains its sound with minor tones, deep bass and trailing echoes that are all trademarks of Dub Proof’s sound.

“I love instrumental reggae. Augustus Pablo is my biggest inspiration,” said Nick Paolise, producer and bassist for Dub Proof.

In addition to Paolise, Dub Proof’s current line-up includes Rory ‘Roke’ Fream (guitar and lead vocals), Pat Clarke (drums), Kenny P (drums), Dave ‘Dr. Dave’ Hollander (saxophone and keyboard), and Joe Harvard (guitar, lap steel guitar, keyboard, Kaoss /samples, back-up vocals).

Sticking to their style throughout the album, Dub Proof gives listeners new material and fan favourites that they can enjoy. ‘Slow Motion’, ‘All For Nothin’ and ‘Irish Coffee Dub’ are just some of the tracks that are likely to cause an ‘eargasm’.

Dub Proof has been beating a path out of Asbury Park in New Jersey, United States, since 2008. From performing as a back-up band for Nina Sky to playing live on the Artie Lange show, Dub Proof has earned the respect of industry professionals. The band has even made a mark on the hip-hop scene backing up famed Jewish rapper Kosha Dillz on his North East tour.