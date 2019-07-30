Dwayne Johnson backing Idris Elba for Bond

Dwayne Johnson wants Idris Elba to take over as James Bond when Daniel Craig steps down as the spy after his appearance in Bond 25.

Dwayne Johnson thinks Idris Elba would be a “great” James Bond.

The 47-year-old actor is backing his ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ co-star to take over from Daniel Craig in the iconic role. He admitted they spent time discussing the speculation during breaks in filming the Fast and the Furious spin-off.

Speaking to US TV show Extra, he said: “I love that idea. We had joked and talked about that on set. I think he would make a great Bond.”