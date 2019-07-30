Dwayne Johnson backing Idris Elba for Bond

Dwayne Johnson backing Idris Elba for BondTuesday, July 30, 2019
|
Dwayne Johnson wants Idris Elba to take over as James Bond when Daniel Craig steps down as the spy after his appearance in Bond 25.
Dwayne Johnson thinks Idris Elba would be a “great” James Bond.
The 47-year-old actor is backing his ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ co-star to take over from Daniel Craig in the iconic role. He admitted they spent time discussing the speculation during breaks in filming the Fast and the Furious spin-off.
Speaking to US TV show Extra, he said: “I love that idea. We had joked and talked about that on set. I think he would make a great Bond.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy