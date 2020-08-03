Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys XFL for US$15 million

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has acquired the XFL.

The former wrestler made the announcement on Twitter today, August 3. The price reportedly is US$15 million.

The XFL has eight franchises and played only half of its 10 scheduled games schedule before cutting its season short in March due to the coronavirus. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.

Johnson has transitioned into acting since ending his wrestling career, starring in films such as the popular Fast & Furious franchise.