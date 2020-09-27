Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the United States’ presidential election.

Johnson’s endorsement is his first public one and came earlier today, September 27, via a video shared to Twitter.

He said, “… as a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become President, and Vice President, of our United States.”

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBvSeptember 27, 2020

The former wrestler added that he has voted for both parties in the past in the seven and a half minute video where Johnson also quizzed Biden and Harris on their plans.

The video has been viewed more than five million times on Twitter since posted.